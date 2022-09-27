Fall Chill Dominates

We're still stuck in full bore fall mode, which isn't a bad place to be. A north/northeast wind and high pressure building in from out west will keep it sunny with unseasonably cool highs in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday through Thursday. It's feeling more like mid to late October out there! Clear skies overnight will allow lows to drop to the upper 30s to low 40s, our coldest of the season so far. Not quite down to patchy frost potential but close, some of the usual colder spots could see some. There is a rain chance on the rise this weekend but it's highly dependent on the track of what's left of Hurricane Ian, set to inundate Florida Wednesday & Thursday.