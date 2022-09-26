Fall Chill Really Takes Hold

We're looking at a stretch of seasonably cool temperatures. Daytime highs will be staying well below normal for at least the next week, and some days well below normal with a more Octoberish feel. The nighttime lows are equally as chilly related to the season with tonight's heading into the low and mid 40s. Tomorrow night, we could easily drop into the upper 30s in many places.

The same Canadian high that will bring our Octoberish chill will also block Ian and keep it on our weather maps through the week. It will be a major hurricane in the Gulf. It may also be a major hurricane moving into the west coast of Florida. A few scenarios keep it out to sea, so if you have interests in Florida, stay weather aware. There's a chance by the weekend it could bring us rain, but otherwise we're dry.