Fall Finally Shows Up

We're in for an active week with a little weather whiplash on the way. Monday will see more clouds than sun but also stay well above normal with highs in the upper 60s. Showers and isolated t-showers ramp up late Monday night into Tuesday morning with a cold front pushing through later in the day. Highs will still be in the 60s... but not for long. Low pressure slowly spinning east across the Great Lakes will keep it gusty Wednesday and Thursday. Multiple ripples of low pressure and even colder air will result in scattered rain and snow showers Thursday and Friday with highs in the 40s and lows around freezing.