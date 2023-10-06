Fall Finally Shows up this Weekend

Showers wrap up Friday morning and the sun comes out Friday afternoon- good news for the start of the weekend and the opening day of the fall meet at Keeneland! We'll end up partly to mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. A second, but dry, cold front will sweep through Friday night and usher in much cooler air. If you've been wondering when fall would finally show up, this is it. Highs Saturday and Sunday will stay around 60°, well below normal. Some may not get out of the upper 50s. With clear skies and light wind, lows will drop to the upper 30s to low 40s Sunday morning, our first chance for patchy frost.

