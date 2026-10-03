Fall like temperatures stick around through the start of the week

We are starting off cool across Central and Eastern Kentucky this Saturday morning, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Lingering clouds are also hanging around, with a little drizzle still possible across portions of Southern Kentucky.

As we go throughout the rest of the day, we'll gradually see more sunshine, especially across Northern and Central Kentucky. Clouds could be a little more stubborn farther south, but overall, it's shaping up to be a pleasant and cool fall Saturday.

More sunshine this afternoon

Temperatures will warm into the low to mid 70s this afternoon, although a few locations where clouds stick around longer may struggle to get out of the upper 60s.

Most of us will remain dry through the day, with a steady breeze out of the northeast continuing to bring cooler air into the region.

Clouds will increase again tonight, especially across Southern Kentucky, as temperatures fall into the 50s.

A few showers possible Sunday

Sunday will bring another comfortable fall day, although a few showers will be possible across Southern and Southeastern Kentucky, including around the Lake Cumberland region.

Any rainfall should remain fairly light, and most of the area will stay dry. Afternoon highs will once again reach the low to mid 70s, with a mixture of clouds and sunshine.

We'll turn even cooler Sunday night as skies begin clearing. Overnight temperatures could fall into the mid 40s to low 50s by early Monday morning.

Chilly start to the new week

Monday and Tuesday will keep the fall-like temperatures around, with plenty of dry weather and afternoon highs generally in the lower 70s.

The bigger story will be how chilly our mornings become. Temperatures will fall into the lower 40s across much of the area Monday and Tuesday nights, with a few of our typically colder valleys potentially dipping into the upper 30s.

So, you'll definitely want to have the jacket handy for those early mornings!

80s make a comeback

The cooler weather won't stick around for too long.

Temperatures will quickly rebound by the middle of the week, with highs returning to around 80 degrees or the low 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Overnight temperatures will also gradually become milder.

The warming trend will continue into next weekend, when highs could reach the low to mid 80s with increasing humidity. Our next chance for rain looks to arrive sometime Saturday night into Sunday as more moisture moves into the region.