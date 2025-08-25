Fall-like temperatures to stick around through the week

Are we sure it is not late September? Highs this week will be very comfortable with abundant sunshine. This evening, temperatures will fall to the lower 50s with a chance to be near our record overnight low of 48 set back in 1945. As we continue through the week, our highs will not change much due to a high-pressure system moving in. Highs will stay in the upper 70s and will not reach the lower 80s until the end of the work week, just in time for the kickoff of the UK football season.