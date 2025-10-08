Fall temperatures for the rest of the workweek

Tuesday was a record-breaking day for Lexington, as 4.74 inches of rain fell, breaking the record for the wettest October day in the city's history. The cold front associated with the showers and storms will bring our temperatures down to seasonal values for the rest of the workweek. Today, temperatures are expected to fall to the lower 70s under a mostly sunny sky. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the lower 40s, as the second night after a cold front is always the coldest. On Thursday, temperatures are expected to drop to the upper 60s. The rest of the week will experience a slight warming trend, with highs in the mid-70s by the weekend.