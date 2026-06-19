Father's Day Weekend Looks Good Early

High pressure takes over early in the weekend, and we're set for a much calmer start to it. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Friday with below normal highs in the upper 70s and much lower humidity. Saturday looks great too with plenty of sunshine and highs edging into the low 80s. A frontal system approaches late in the weekend and unfortunately, scattered showers and storms return later in the day Sunday. If you have outdoor plans for Father's Day, have a plan B ready to roll. Showers and storms ramp up Sunday night into Monday with heavy rain and strong storms possible to start the new week.