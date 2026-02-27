February Winds Down with a Warm Up

We're wrapping up February with spectacular weather, plenty of sunshine and well above normal highs in the upper 50s, around 60° Friday and low to mid 60s Saturday. Enjoy it while you can! A cold front will slowly sag south late in the weekend, ramping up cloud cover Sunday and cooling highs back to the upper 40s. Low pressure spinning up and riding that boundary will spark rain mixed with snow at times Sunday night into Monday. The best chance for some light, accumulating snow will stay across far N/NE counties closer to the river. Highs will crash to the upper 30s, low 40s to start the work week but a rapid warm up will follow.