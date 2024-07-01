Feeling Fine Monday

We're in for a below normal but spectacular Monday with sunshine, lower humidity and highs around 80°. A southerly wind shift will put a quick end to that Tuesday with highs jumping about 10° and the mugginess rising. Wednesday will be hot and humid, highs in the low 90s, partly sunny with isolated showers and storms. More widespread showers and storms are likely Thursday and while the severe threat is low, watch for gusty wind and heavy rain from slow moving storms. If you have outdoor plans for Independence Day, have an alternate plan ready to go.