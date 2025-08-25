Feeling Like Fall Much of this Week

We're in for a taste of fall this week as unseasonably cool air wraps around an upper low and filters into the Ohio Valley. Expect below normal highs in the mid to upper 70s with plenty of sunshine Monday through Thursday. Lows will drop to either side of 50° Tuesday and Wednesday morning. If you have a deck to stain or some hay to bale, this is your chance! Unfortunately, this also means our late summer drought will continue to get worse, with dry weather likely this week and through the weekend.