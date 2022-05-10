Feeling Like June

An expansive ridge of high pressure will keep it very warm and summery this week. Highs will top out well above normal, in the low to mid 80s with plenty of sunshine Tuesday through Friday. That's Lexington's average high in early to mid June! If you're a backyard gardener, we've reached the safe plant date, especially with this unseasonable warmth. You'll need to do some watering though, our next decent rain chance doesn't fire up until late this weekend.