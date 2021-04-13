Feeling Like Spring

We're trending cooler with slightly unsettled spring weather, watch for occasional showers the next couple of days. Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 60s with a few showers around. It'll continue to slowly cool down with below average highs around 60° midweek with a few more showers. We may not get out of the 50s Thursday. This will also set us up for a potentially frosty mornings with lows in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday morning.