Feeling Like Spring

Cool and Occasionally Showery through Midweek
Posted at 4:02 AM, Apr 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-13 04:02:51-04

We're trending cooler with slightly unsettled spring weather, watch for occasional showers the next couple of days. Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 60s with a few showers around. It'll continue to slowly cool down with below average highs around 60° midweek with a few more showers. We may not get out of the 50s Thursday. This will also set us up for a potentially frosty mornings with lows in the mid to upper 30s Thursday and Friday morning.

