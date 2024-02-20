Feeling Like Spring Midweek

We're warming up through the middle of the week with well above normal highs in the mid to upper 50s Tuesday and around 60° Wednesday. Enjoy this spring preview, showers and t-showers will fire up Thursday and we'll cool back down into the 40s early in the weekend. Severe storms aren't expected Thursday but we'll need to watch for rounds of moderate to heavy rain and gusty wind.
Posted at 3:46 AM, Feb 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-20 03:46:09-05
