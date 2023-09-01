Feeling Like Summer Labor Day Weekend

We're kicking off your long Labor Day weekend and the beginning of meteorological fall in fine fashion Friday with highs in the mid to upper 80s and mostly sunny skies. You can't call it football weather but Saturday will be mostly sunny and dry, just slather on the sunscreen for that noon game out at Kroger Field! Heat will slowly build the rest of the weekend culminating in an early September heat wave peaking toward the middle of next week. Highs will soar to the mid 90s Monday through Wednesday, rivaling our heat wave from last week. If you're hoping for rain... you may have to wait a while.

