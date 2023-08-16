Feeling More Like September Midweek

A high around 80° is normal for Lexington... in mid to late September! That's where we'll end up Wednesday with mostly to partly sunny skies and lower humidity, another comfortable afternoon. A cold front will bring a reinforcing shot of cool and dry air for Friday but may spark isolated showers and t-showers late Thursday. Enjoy it while you can, we'll have a few more days of below normal highs before a hefty heat dome expands east and fires up a summer heat wave early next week. Multiple days well into the 90s are just around the corner.