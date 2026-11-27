The final weekend of meteorological fall is here, and it'll be a milder one. Saturday will get better as it goes as we start the day with some clouds around, but the sunshine will be on the increase from midday through the afternoon. If you're heading to the Governor's Cup, it should be a fine late fall afternoon. Our highs will be making it to the low 50s.

Sunday will begin with sunshine, but a developing area of low pressure will change that. It'll turn breezy and seasonably warm as storms arrive Sunday afternoon.

Yesterday's rain was impressive. We totaled over an inch and a half in Lexington. It was our wettest Thanksgiving Day. It also put us up pretty high on the November rainiest days list.

We also saw our official first snowflakes last night, which was a tad late. For some, it was a coating on the grass and roof tops. There were some folks south of Lexington that woke up to a half to 1" of snow, mainly on the grass and elevated surfaces.