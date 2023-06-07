Watch Now
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Finally, a Round of Rain Midweek

Below Normal Highs for a Couple of Days
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted at 3:55 AM, Jun 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-07 03:55:44-04

It'll barely ding our rainfall deficit and certainly won't turn our developing drought around, but we'll take what we can get! Widespread morning showers will gradually fade southeast with a cold front Wednesday afternoon. It's been well over a week since we've seen rain, watch for wet, slick roads, especially during the morning commute. A few rumbles of thunder are possible, and a decent shot of rain will put down around 0.25" to 0.5" for most with isolated higher totals. Expect highs in the 70s in the Bluegrass but running cooler (60s) southeast where the clouds and rain will hang on later in the day.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

LEX 18 Goes In-Depth

LEX18 Goes In-Depth