Finally, A Warm Week

Tuesday marks the beginning of meteorological spring (March, April, May), and warmer weather is arriving right on time. For the next week, we'll be enjoying temperatures that are above, to well above the normal high of around 50. Considering where we've been most of the last 2 months, even 50 will feel warm. We'll be pushing 60 and even 70 over the next week. There's one hiccup on Thursday with a weak cool front, but even then we're still above normal.

Normally, when we get this warm this early we'd also be talking about storm risks. However, with high pressure controlling our weather for the most part, this looks like one of our calmer weeks in the last few months.

But don't let this placid stretch fool you. We're coming up on severe weather season and this is Severe Weather Awareness Week in Kentucky. When the weather is calm like this, think of your safety plan now, so you don't have to panic at the critical moments when severe weather hits. The Statewide Tornado Drill is this coming Wednesday.

LEX 18

As a reminder of this, today is also the 10th anniversary of a tornado outbreak in Kentucky. On Leap Day 2012 three tornadoes, including two EF-2s, hit parts of central and eastern Kentucky. One of the EF-2s hit Morgan County and caused $100,000 in damage. Two days later Morgan County would be hit again with a killer tornado.