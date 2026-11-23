After the glorious weekend a cold front crossed the Bluegrass last night and brought November reality back. It's looking cool through Thanksgiving. High temperatures on Tuesday will only get into the middle and upper 40s, a far cry from the weekend warmth.

After a brief warm up Wednesday, Thanksgiving day has a raw and wet look to it with periods of cold, soaking rain through the day. Highs will only end up in the 40s with that cold rain.

As that system begins to pull away Friday, we may see a period of snow mixing in with the lingering showers. It's something we'll keep an eye on, but it shouldn't amount to anything.