Finally Shaking the Chill

We're finally shaking that unseasonable chill with highs close to normal, in the upper 50s Tuesday. Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies and a rising chance for rain overnight. Showers will continue Wednesday, mainly in the morning, with slightly cooler highs in the mid 50s. A warm surge will send highs soaring into the low to mid 70s Thursday ahead of a cold front that will fire up more showers Thursday night with a chance for showers and a few strong storms Friday.