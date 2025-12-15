Finally warming back up to seasonal highs

Our string of frigid days will come to an end as temperatures warm into the 40s and 50s by midweek. This evening, temperatures will drop to the mid-20s under a clear sky. Thankfully, our southern winds will warm us back to the 40s by Tuesday afternoon. Rain chances will start to increase through midweek as temperatures increase. Our warmest day of the week will be Thursday, when we could reach the mid-50s before a strong cold front passes through, bringing showers to the Commonwealth. On the back end of the cold front, it will be cooler on Friday, but we will be back into the 50s by the weekend.