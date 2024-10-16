Watch Now
First Fall Chill Lingers Midweek

Frost, Freeze Possible Thursday Morning
weather
Our first fall big chill is in full effect with mostly to partly sunny skies and well below normal highs in the mid 50s Wednesday. Clear skies and a light northwest wind will provide one more cold morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. A frost advisory and freeze warning remain in effect Thursday morning. High pressure slides east and we'll gradually warm up the rest of the week with sunshine and highs in the 60s Thursday and Friday and climbing into the 70s this weekend.

