First Fall Weekend is a Keeper

Our first fall weekend looks very nice with one minor glitch Saturday morning. High pressure keeps it sunny and in the low to mid 70s Friday. With low humidity it'll be beautiful. A cold front cuts across the Commonwealth Saturday, watch for a few showers- a quick morning hit with a dry and partly to mostly sunny afternoon. That front will keep highs slightly below average the rest of the weekend with low to mid 70s likely Saturday and Sunday. High pressure takes over again late in the weekend with dry weather persisting into early next week.