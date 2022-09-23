First Fall Weekend is Looking Good

We have a fine first fall weekend forecast heading our way! Expect sunshine Friday with below normal highs in the upper 60s to low 70s and humidity still in check. Clouds will gradually increase later in the day and overnight as a warm front lifts northeast, it may spark a few showers early Saturday morning but we'll clear out the rest of the day. We'll also see highs surge back into the mid to upper 70s as a strong (gusty at times) southwest wind kicks in. It will be an excellent evening for football out at Kroger Field. We'll wrap up the weekend with a few showers around Sunday as a cold front tracks east. Highs will drop from the upper 70s Sunday back to the upper 60s to low 70s early next week.