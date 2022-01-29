First The Snow Now The Cold

Watch
After today's 3 inches of snow in Lexington it certainly looks like winter. The roads became snow covered and slick during the evening. Crews will get the main roads in better shape by morning, but continue to be extra careful on secondary, rural and neighborhood roads. The snow will wind down in central Kentucky around midnight and in the predawn hours across the south and southeast.

Arctic air is following the snow so that by Saturday morning it will also feel like the depths of winter. Temperatures will head down to the upper single digits and low teens with with wind chills at and below zero.

