As we head into the first weekend of summer, it'll feel exactly that way for us. We'll enjoy partly sunny days with plenty of heat and humidity, just like summer is supposed to be. A few folks will have to dodge a summertime pop up thunderstorm, but most of us will stay dry. Tonight will be mainly fair with lows in the upper 60s. Tomorrow is partly to mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs going back to the mid and upper 80s.