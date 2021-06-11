Flash Flood Threat Friday

Friday is it! After days of relentless rounds of showers, storms and torrential rain we'll see one final push and get it out of here. Watch for scattered, slow moving showers and storms that will drop heavy rain and could lead to flash flooding, primarily Friday afternoon/evening. A flash flood watch is in effect for southeastern counties through Friday evening. We're still warm and muggy with highs in the low to mid 80s. This weekend is trending hot and steamy, Saturday's highs will hit the mid to upper 80s with partly sunny skies. A cold front will pop a few showers and storms Saturday night into Sunday morning. A stronger cold front will significantly cut the heat and humidity toward the middle of next week.