Flood Emergency Declared In Perry, Owsley Knott, And Breathitt Counties

A FLASH FLOOD EMERGENCY for northern Perry, southern Breathitt, eastern Owsley and western Knott counties. Torrential rain has continued with radar estimations of more than 6" in parts of Perry County. Significant flooding is likely. Be prepared to move to higher ground and NEVER DRIVE ON FLOODED ROADS.

The line of thunderstorms producing torrential rainfall stalled near and north of the Hal Rogers Parkway in Perry County. The tremendous rains continued to fall with radar estimations of more than a half a foot in parts of Perry County. Flooding was reported in Hazard. Heavy rain totals between 4 and 6 inches were estimated in parts of Owsley County south of Booneville, south of Jackson in Breathitt County, and between Hazard and Hindman in Knott County.

The FLOOD EMERGENCY means significant and life threatening flooding is possible. Heavy rain continues and runoff will continue through the night.