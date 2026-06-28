Flood risks continue in Southwestern Kentucky as our weather pattern changes

Our active weather pattern continues through Sunday afternoon as another round of heavy showers and storms moves through our southern counties. Much of the Bluegrass is under a flood watch until the late morning hours. The best chance of flash flooding appears to be along the Cumberland Parkway towards Bowling Green. Southwestern Adair, Wayne, and Russell counties are under Flash Flood Watches and Warnings through the morning. By the afternoon, we will begin to dry out as heat and humidity move into the Commonwealth. As our pattern changes, so do our highs. The workweek will be hot and humid with highs peaking in the mid-90s. Heat indices will also be in the upper 90s to triple digits as we enter the middle of the workweek.