Flood risks linger through Saturday

Happy Saturday! Keep those umbrellas handy, as we will see scattered showers and storms throughout the day. We are currently under a flash flood watch because these storms could drop multiple inches of rainfall in a very short period of time. Highs today will reach the lower 80s. Overnight, temperatures will fall to the lower 70s with a few storms in the area. Sunday will be hotter with a few showers and storms. Highs will reach the upper 80s as our weather pattern begins to heat up substantially. The workweek will be very hot with temperatures reaching the 90s with heat indices north of 100.