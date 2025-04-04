Watch Now
Flood Threat Continues This Weekend

Heavy Rain And Severe Storms
We're still looking at more heavy rain Friday night, into Saturday and especially Saturday night, and finally ending on Sunday. On top of the more than a month's worth of rain that has already fallen, we could pick up another month's worth of rain by the time this ends on Sunday.

The normal rainfall for the entire month of April is 4.4 inches in Lexington. As of Friday afternoon, we've picked up over 5 inches since it began Wednesday evening. An additional 3 to 5 inches of rain remains possible. It actually sounds more like a snowfall forecast than one for rain.

Flooding will continue to be a significant danger through the weekend. A Flood Watch remains in effect for the area until Sunday.

Stay Weather Aware and NEVER DRIVE ACROSS A FLOODED ROAD.

