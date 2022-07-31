Flood Watch And Heavy Rain Threat Continue

The Flood Watch continues tonight for areas south of I-64. The possibility of more heavy rain exists tonight, especially across the southeast. By the time a front comes through and sweeps all of this moisture out during the day on Tuesday, basin wide averages across the southeast could be another 1 to 2 inches. There will likely be pockets where the rainfall is heavier and flooding will continue to be a major concern.

We'll see scattered showers tomorrow with more widespread heavier rain possible tomorrow night before we get a break middle of the week. However, another rain maker may arrive by late this week and next weekend...so stay weather aware