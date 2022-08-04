Flooding Rain Possible Again

A Flood Watch is up for the northern and western parts of the area roughly along and north of US 68. It does include Lexington, but does NOT include the flood zone in southeast Kentucky for now, but that could change. Locally heavy rain through Friday night is possible. Even today we've seen isolated very heavy storms that can quickly drop more than an inch of rain. That can cause brief localized flooding on roads and small streams. If these types of storms repeat over the same area, we can get back into the more serious flooding issues.

For tonight, the greatest threat for flooding rainfall covers most of central Kentucky, but the southeast has a lesser risk. It's not zero, but it's a small chance.

Friday the entire area runs the slight risk for excessive rainfall. The greatest coverage of storms will be tomorrow afternoon and evening. Torrential downpours and intense lightning will be with any of these storms which will be more numerous than today.

Rain chances remain high through Saturday, although we'll be able to get some sun in places away from the storms that do form. We'll still look at the threat for locally heavy rainfall. It's more of a traditional summer look on Sunday with the afternoon storms. More heavy rain is likely early next week.