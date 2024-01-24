Fog, Drizzle, And Rain

A Dense Fog Advisory is up for tonight and tomorrow morning. Visibility could drop below a mile and at times near 0. Allow extra time for travel on the morning commute.

LEX 18

If you're in dense fog, use your low-beam headlights for the best visibility.

LEX 18

If you're not in the fog, you'll likely be in drizzle or rain. The emphasis for the rain will be shifting southeast with time tonight.

More rain is coming too with some of that heavy on Thursday. The rain arrives Thursday morning and will be with us off an on through the day.

LEX 18

The heaviest rain looks to be in the southeast, but that's also where it's been the driest the last couple of days.

LEX 18

There's more rain Saturday.

