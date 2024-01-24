Watch Now
Fog, Drizzle, And Rain

Wet Pattern Continues
Posted at 5:58 PM, Jan 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-24 18:04:46-05

A Dense Fog Advisory is up for tonight and tomorrow morning. Visibility could drop below a mile and at times near 0. Allow extra time for travel on the morning commute.

If you're in dense fog, use your low-beam headlights for the best visibility.

If you're not in the fog, you'll likely be in drizzle or rain. The emphasis for the rain will be shifting southeast with time tonight.

More rain is coming too with some of that heavy on Thursday. The rain arrives Thursday morning and will be with us off an on through the day.

The heaviest rain looks to be in the southeast, but that's also where it's been the driest the last couple of days.

There's more rain Saturday.

