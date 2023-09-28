Fog Possible Late Tonight And Early Friday

We saw generally 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch of rain last night and today. The rainfall was very much needed and, for many of us, doubled the rainfall we've seen for the rest of the month combined.

With that water in the soil and some clearing tonight, fog will be a possibility toward morning, and some of it may be thick. If you do have fog around for your morning commute, slow down, allow some extra time and use those low-beam headlights.

Tomorrow begins the next dry and almost hot stretch. Rain chances will be zeroing out starting on Saturday and lasting until the end of next week.

Along with that, we'll be near 80 tomorrow, low 80s this weekend, and in the 80s through next week. We are looking at some mid and upper 80s for the first week of October.