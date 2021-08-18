Fred Skedaddles Wednesday

The remnant low formerly known as Tropical Storm Fred picks up speed and tracks northeast and out of here Wednesday. The heavy rain and flash flood threat will wind down over eastern Kentucky and we'll end up partly sunny with a few lingering showers and isolated t-showers. After that brief break watch for more scattered showers and storms to fire up Thursday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will remain a threat. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s through Friday and into the weekend.