Freezing Lows End The Growing Season

The growing season is ending for many tonight. A freeze warning is up for most of the area as temperatures for many of us drop into the 20s.

The exception is the southeast where cloud cover may keep those temperatures at or just above freezing. For many of us, cover the plants or bring them in if you want to keep them. You may also want to detach your hoses from the house and not take any chances of freezing the pipes.

The freezing temperatures are here until the end of the week with a couple of more chances to have that hard freeze as this Arctic air mass settles in and gives us temperatures more like December.

It's also going to be brisk for Trick or Treaters Tuesday evening. Highs for the day will be in the mid and upper 40, but will be falling to the low and mid 40s by the time the kids are out and around. With a bit of a breeze going, the wind chills will be running in the 30s.