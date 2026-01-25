Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
85  WX Alerts 81  Closings/Delays
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Freezing rain and sleet to continue through Sunday

Avoid driving if possible and stay home
Sunday morning winter weather report
1-25.png
1-25-1.png
Posted
and last updated

Our major winter storm will continue through the day, with freezing rain and sleet passing through the Commonwealth. Our snow chances have decreased due to warming temperatures aloft. This allows the snow to melt and then refreeze before it reaches the surface, creating ice and sleet. Travel will become increasingly dangerous, if not near-impossible, as the day continues. By the evening, the system will move out of the area, bringing extremely cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the teens with wind chills in the negatives during the day on Monday. Anything that falls on Sunday will likely stick around through the rest of the workweek as we will struggle to get above freezing for the foreseeable future.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18