Freezing rain and sleet to continue through Sunday

Our major winter storm will continue through the day, with freezing rain and sleet passing through the Commonwealth. Our snow chances have decreased due to warming temperatures aloft. This allows the snow to melt and then refreeze before it reaches the surface, creating ice and sleet. Travel will become increasingly dangerous, if not near-impossible, as the day continues. By the evening, the system will move out of the area, bringing extremely cold temperatures. Highs will struggle to reach the teens with wind chills in the negatives during the day on Monday. Anything that falls on Sunday will likely stick around through the rest of the workweek as we will struggle to get above freezing for the foreseeable future.