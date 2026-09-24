Friday Feels Like Fall

After what has been a very cool, like October cool, few days, we'll begin to moderate as we head into Friday and especially the weekend. With a partly to mostly sunny sky, high temperatures finally get back above 70, topping out in the low and mid 70s.

Our mornings are getting chillier. On Friday morning, we'll be generally in the low 50s. By Saturday and Sunday mornings, a lot of us will drop into the 40s.

Dry weather is also taking hold. We'll see a sky decorated by some high clouds, but overall it's a mostly sunny sky well into next week.