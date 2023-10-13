Watch Now
Friday is Still Unseasonably Warm

But We're Unsettled and Much Cooler this Weekend
Posted at 3:50 AM, Oct 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-13 03:50:46-04

Enjoy one last summery October afternoon before your StormTracker forecast gets ugly the rest of the weekend. After a mostly sunny Friday with highs in the low 80s a few showers and isolated t-showers will develop overnight. Saturday will end up mostly cloudy and cooler with highs in the upper 60s and scattered showers on and off through the day. We'll end up with considerable cloud cover, dropping temperatures and generally gloomy conditions without the benefit of the soaking rain we so desperately need. If you're going out to Kroger Field Saturday night, it won't be a washout but there will be occasional showers to contend with. We'll bottom out in the mid to upper 50s Sunday with a few showers hanging on, a raw and chilly end to the weekend. With an upper low spinning overhead, we'll stay mostly cloudy and unseasonably cool into early next week.

