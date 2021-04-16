Friday Looks Good

After a frosty morning we're looking good to start the weekend. Mostly to partly sunny and highs on either side of 60° Friday. The rest of the weekend isn't so appealing. Low pressure well to our south will lock up deeper moisture but watch for increasing clouds with rounds of scattered, generally light showers on and off Saturday into Sunday. Highs will take a hit as well, only making it into the mid to upper 50s.
Posted at 3:38 AM, Apr 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-16 03:38:18-04
