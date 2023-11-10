Friday Morning Showers Wind Down Early

Rain wraps up Friday morning and we're in for a cooler but quiet Veterans Day weekend. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies Friday afternoon with highs in the upper 50s. Colder, drier air continues to filter in overnight and with clear skies we'll see lows drop to the low to mid 30s. Expect more of the same Saturday, sunshine with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Fine fall weather for Veterans Day ceremonies and the Cats taking on Alabama. We'll close out the weekend with partly sunny skies Sunday, isolated showers will be possible but overall we're still in the 50s before we warm it back up again into next week.

