Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
38  WX Alerts 52  Closings/Delays
WeatherDaily Forecast

Actions

Friday Morning Snow, Hazardous Travel

More Snow Saturday Night, Late Weekend Deep Freeze
slot0.jpg
weather
slot0.jpg
slot1.jpg
slot2.jpg
slot3.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Our latest round of winter weather will lead to a slick and hazardous Friday morning commute. Watch for snow covered, icy and slushy road conditions and take it slow if you have to go out. The winter storm warning in the Bluegrass and the winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 AM, the widespread snow will taper off to scattered snow showers late in the morning with a mostly cloudy and cold afternoon. Stay weather aware this weekend, another round of (light) accumulating snow will blow through Saturday evening with a late weekend deep freeze to top it all off.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18