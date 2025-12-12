Friday Morning Snow, Hazardous Travel

Our latest round of winter weather will lead to a slick and hazardous Friday morning commute. Watch for snow covered, icy and slushy road conditions and take it slow if you have to go out. The winter storm warning in the Bluegrass and the winter weather advisory is in effect until 10 AM, the widespread snow will taper off to scattered snow showers late in the morning with a mostly cloudy and cold afternoon. Stay weather aware this weekend, another round of (light) accumulating snow will blow through Saturday evening with a late weekend deep freeze to top it all off.