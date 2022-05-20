Friday's Bringing the Heat

The weather finally calms down but heats up to start the weekend! Our multiday severe threat is over but a strong southerly flow and wind gusts pushing 25 to 30+ mph will drive Friday's highs to near record levels. Lexington's max high so far this year: 87° May 11th. We'll take a shot at 90° Friday which would be our hottest day of the year so far and close to our record high, 91° set almost 80 years ago. We're still warm and windy Saturday with increasing clouds and a few afternoon showers and storms possible. The better chance for active weather fires up Saturday night into Sunday with showers and storms (likely non-severe) and a cold front wrapping up your weekend. We'll also see a significant cooldown into early next week.