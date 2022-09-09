Friday's Looking Good

We're starting off the weekend with another excellent September day but unfortunately, we won't be able to keep that up. Rounds of showers and t-showers will fire up Saturday, max out Sunday and slowly fade Monday. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies Friday and a slightly warmer and muggier afternoon with highs in the mid 80s and isolated showers down south. Don't forget to check out the full Harvest Moon overnight! Saturday won't be a washout but we will see on and off scattered showers and storms. Sunday's the most active as a cold front passes, watch for heavy rain and strong storms. In the wake of this system the middle of next week cools down, highs will stay in the 70s with lows in the 50s.