Friday's Snow is Over but More on the Way

Friday morning's snow finally fizzled out with a solid 2" to 4" snowfall across the area. Watch for wet, slushy side streets, main roads are in good shape. The rest of the day will end up partly to mostly cloudy and cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Stay weather aware this weekend, another round of (light) accumulating snow will blow through Saturday evening with a late weekend deep freeze to top it all off.