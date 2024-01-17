Frigid Wednesday Morning

Our Arctic deep freeze peaked Wednesday morning with single digit lows, a subzero wind chill and a wind chill advisory. Expect a "less cold" afternoon, highs will top out in the mid to upper 20s with plenty of sunshine. Thursday's highs could reach freezing, but we'll also have to brace for another round of winter weather. Accumulating snow is likely Thursday night into Friday morning, another snow advisory is probably on the way. With a reinforcing shot of cold air we could be talking about inches of powdery snow that will snarl traffic again, especially for the Friday morning commute. Like the round earlier this week, expect the lowest totals along the river with increasing amounts the farther southeast you go. It'll stay frigid into the weekend but a pattern shift and a thaw looks likely next week.

