From Soggy to Freezing

After the rain wraps up and the flood threat subsides southeast Wednesday, we're in for our first significant spring cold snap. Redbud Winter! Rain showers will taper off as a few rain to snow showers Wednesday night as the system departs. A strong northwest wind will usher in much colder air, brace for Thursday morning wind chills in the teens and 20s and the potential for flurries through the day. Thursday and Friday morning lows will crash to the 20s, a hard freeze and potentially damaging cold for any early season vegetation. A freeze warning is in effect Thursday morning with a freeze watch through Friday morning. High pressure dominates this weekend with loads of sunshine and gradually warming temperatures.