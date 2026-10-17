Frost and Freeze Warnings tonight before sunshine returns Sunday

We are starting off on a very chilly note this Saturday morning across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with temperatures in the 40s and a few locations still hanging on to the low 50s.

We're also feeling the breeze out there this morning, making it feel even colder as we head throughout the day. Unfortunately, we won't warm things up much this afternoon, with highs only reaching the mid to upper 50s across much of the area.

The bigger story, however, will be tonight as temperatures drop even further, bringing the potential for frost and freezing conditions across the region.

Clouds clear as chilly weather continues

We'll gradually see more sunshine return throughout Saturday as the clouds begin clearing from west to east.

However, some clouds could be a little more stubborn along the I-75 corridor and across portions of Eastern Kentucky, where they may linger through much of the afternoon.

Despite the clouds, we'll remain dry across the area, but temperatures will struggle to climb out of the 50s.

Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings tonight

It's going to be a very cold night across Central and Eastern Kentucky!

As skies clear and winds begin calming down, temperatures will quickly fall into the 30s overnight. Most locations will drop into the mid to upper 30s, but some areas, especially across the Bluegrass region, could reach the lower 30s or even fall below freezing.

For that reason, Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are in effect across the region for Sunday morning.

A Freeze Warning includes Lexington and Fayette County, along with several surrounding Bluegrass counties, where the potential for temperatures at or below freezing is greatest.

If you have any sensitive plants or outdoor vegetation, make sure to bring them inside or take steps to protect them before temperatures drop tonight.

Sunshine returns Sunday

After a very cold start Sunday morning, we'll finally see temperatures begin to rebound during the afternoon.

Plenty of sunshine will return across Central and Eastern Kentucky, with highs climbing back into the 60s.

It will still feel cool outside, but the sunshine and lighter winds should make for a much more comfortable afternoon compared to Saturday.

Warmer temperatures return next week

The good news is that our colder weather won't stick around for too long!

Dry conditions and plenty of sunshine will continue throughout the upcoming workweek as temperatures gradually warm back into the 70s.

By the middle to end of the week, afternoon highs should reach the mid 70s, with some locations potentially climbing into the upper 70s by Friday.

Rain chances look very limited through the week, giving us a nice stretch of quiet fall weather after this weekend's cold snap.